Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 25, 2021 / 9:35 AM

Carmelo Anthony leads Lakers to first win, despite Ja Morant's 40 points

By Alex Butler
Carmelo Anthony leads Lakers to first win, despite Ja Morant's 40 points
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (R) scored 40 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Carmelo Anthony scored a team-high 28 points off the bench and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 40-point effort from Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to earn their first win of the 2021-22 season.

Anthony made 10 of 15 shots, including 6 of 8 3-point attempts, in the 121-118 win Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He also passed Moses Malone for No. 9 on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Advertisement

"To pass Moses and know what Moses did for the game of basketball, it's hard to put into words," Anthony told reporters. "I'm excited that I'm here in year 19, still doing what I'm able to do and still passionate about the game, coming to work and getting better.

"Not a better time to reach No. 9 than with a win. We needed it."

RELATED Gerald Green retires from NBA after 12 seasons, joins Rockets' coaching staff

Fellow Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook scored 13 points with 13 assists and seven rebounds, but logged nine turnovers.

Lakers forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James scored 22 and 19 points, respectively. Morant made 5 of 7 3-point attempts and was 13 of 21 from the field. He dished out 10 assists in the loss.

Advertisement

"Carmelo has been doing it for quite a while and it's beautiful to continue to see," James said of Anthony. "Especially when you know [other teams] gave up on him."

RELATED LeBron, Kobe, Shaq among 76 players on NBA's 75th anniversary team

The game features 13 lead changes and was tied seven times. The Lakers bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 48-22. The Grizzlies edged the Lakers 62-52 in points in the paint.

Davis scored 10 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Lakers carry a 29-24 lead into the second quarter. Morant, Westbrook and Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane each scored nine in the second and the Lakers led 62-56 at halftime.

The Grizzlies started the third on a 9-2 run to take a 65-64 lead 2:26 into the quarter. The Lakers scored the next five points to retake the advantage. The lead then switched hands three more times in the quarter. The Grizzlies led 90-87 to start the fourth.

RELATED China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments

James tied the score with a 3-pointer 37 seconds into the final frame. The score was tied two more times in the first 1:40 of the fourth quarter. The Lakers then used a 14-3 run to take a 106-97 advantage with 7:03 remaining.

Advertisement

The Grizzlies cut the deficit to one point, four times down the stretch, but could not tie the score. Morant missed a game-tying free throw attempt with 1.9 seconds remaining.

"I'm very hard on myself so I really don't care about what I did in this game," Morant told reporters. "I missed a free throw to tie it. That's pretty much the only thing on my mind."

Morant and Anthony scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, over the final 12 minutes.

Lakers guards Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore totaled 12 and 11 points, respectively. Bane scored 17 points for the Grizzlies. Grizzlies center Steven Adams chipped in 14 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

The Lakers (1-2) face the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Grizzlies (2-1) battle the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland.

Latest Headlines

Gerald Green retires from NBA after 12 seasons, joins Rockets' coaching staff
NBA // 2 days ago
Gerald Green retires from NBA after 12 seasons, joins Rockets' coaching staff
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- NBA veteran and high-flying dunker Gerald Green has announced his retirement from the league after 12 seasons.
LeBron, Kobe, Shaq among 76 players on NBA's 75th anniversary team
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron, Kobe, Shaq among 76 players on NBA's 75th anniversary team
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are among the 76 players selected for the NBA's 75th anniversary team, the league announced. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among the active players picked.
Stephen Curry scorches Clippers for 45, improves Warriors to 2-0
NBA // 3 days ago
Stephen Curry scorches Clippers for 45, improves Warriors to 2-0
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry erupted for 45 points -- with 25 in the first quarter -- to lead the Golden State Warriors to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco.
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
NBA // 3 days ago
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics games have been removed from Chinese media platforms after center Enes Kanter expressed support for Tibet in a two-minute video posted to social media.
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
NBA // 5 days ago
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry logged a 21-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple double and the Golden State Warriors staged a second-half comeback to beat the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA's opening night.
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct
NBA // 5 days ago
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers suspended point guard Ben Simmons for their first game of the 2021-22 season for "conduct detrimental to the team," the team announced Tuesday.
Nets-Bucks, Warriors-Lakers to tip off new NBA season
NBA // 6 days ago
Nets-Bucks, Warriors-Lakers to tip off new NBA season
MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets to tip off the 2021-22 NBA season Tuesday in Milwaukee. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday's nightcap.
NBA projects $10 billion in revenue for 2021-22 season as audiences return
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA projects $10 billion in revenue for 2021-22 season as audiences return
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The NBA is projecting $10 billion in revenue for the upcoming 2021-22 season as audiences continue to return, a notable increase from the last two seasons when fan attendance was limited or disallowed due to COVID-19.
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
NBA // 1 week ago
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allie Quigley scored a team-high 26 points and Candace Parker totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, clinching the Chicago Sky's first title.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
NBA // 1 week ago
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss the start of the 2021-22 regular season because of a right foot injury that required off-season surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury
Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement