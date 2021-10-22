Stephen Curry scorches Clippers for 45, improves Warriors to 2-0

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was a perfect 9 for 9 in the first quarter of a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in San Francisco. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry erupted for 45 points -- with 25 in the first quarter -- to lead the Golden State Warriors to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco. Curry made 5 of 5 3-point attempts and 9 of 9 shots overall in the first 12 minutes of the 115-113 victory Thursday at Chase Center. Advertisement

"I don't know if I've had a perfect start like that before, but it was just a good flow from the jump," Curry told reporters. "I had fun out there."

Curry finished the game with a 10-point fourth quarter. The Warriors sharpshooter iced the victory with several clutch 3-pointers and free throws over the final two minutes.

"Steph Curry was just Steph Curry," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "There has never been anybody like him. Those late two 3-pointers were ridiculous."

The game featured 10 lead changes and was tied six times. The Warriors led by as many as 18 points and scored 18 points off 21 Clippers turnovers. They shot 51.8% from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Clippers 53-38.

Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica gave made a layup for a 28-24 lead about eight minutes into the first quarter. Marcus Morris Sr. answered with two made free throws for the Clippers.

Curry responded with a string of 12-consecutive unanswered points to give the Warriors a 40-26 edge. He made a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give the Warriors a 44-28 lead to start the second.

Curry cooled over the next 12 minutes. He made just 1 of 5 shots in the second quarter. The Clippers outscored the Warriors 40-22 in the frame to take a 67-66 lead at halftime.

The Warriors scored the first five points of the third quarter to take a 71-68 lead. The lead switched hands several times over the next 10 minutes, but the Clippers held a 94-90 edge to start the fourth quarter.

The Clippers continued a 14-2 run, started late in the third, to build a 99-90 lead 1:24 into the final frame. The Warriors bounced back with a 12-0 run and took a 102-99 lead on a Damion Lee 3-pointer midway through the quarter.

Curry later tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining, but Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe answered with a go-ahead layup.

Curry gave the Warriors a 111-110 lead with another 3-pointer with 57.7 seconds remaining. Warriors forward Draymond Green pushed the lead to three with a layup on the next possession. Clippers star Paul George tied the game with a pullup 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Curry stepped to the line and made two free throws with five seconds remaining. The Warriors fouled Clippers big man Ivica Zubac on the final possession. Zubac made just one of his two free throw attempts.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points with six rebounds and three assists in the win. Lee and Green scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Curry recorded 10 rebounds, in addition to his game-high point total.

George scored 29 points with 11 rebounds and six assists in the loss. Bledsoe chipped in 22 points. Zubac scored 14 points. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson scored 11 points apiece in the loss.

The Clippers (0-1) host the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Warriors (2-0) face the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.