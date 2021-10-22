Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 22, 2021 / 12:02 PM

LeBron, Kobe, Shaq among 76 players on NBA's 75th anniversary team

By Alex Butler
LeBron, Kobe, Shaq among 76 players on NBA's 75th anniversary team
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of 11 active players on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are among the 76 players selected for the NBA's 75th anniversary team, the league announced. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among the active players picked.

The NBA announced the first 25 members of the team Tuesday and finalized the roster Thursday. A panel of media members, current and former NBA and WNBA players, coaches, general managers and executives voted on the selections.

Advertisement

"It's hard to put into words," Curry told NBA.com. "You are still in the middle of your career and have your eyes set on more accomplishments, but this is pretty special. I'm so appreciative."

The selections were not ranked, and they were made without regard to each player's position. The list features 76 players instead of 75 because of a tie in voting.

RELATED MLB playoffs, NBA openers, football, NASCAR fill weekend sports schedule

Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant were the first three of 11 active players to receive the honor.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Los Angeles Lakers teammates Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook are among the other active players on the team.

All 50 members from the NBA 50th Anniversary Team, announced in 1996, also made this roster. Four players from the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951, Bob Cousy, George Mikan, Paul Arizin and Dolph Schayes, received the honor.

RELATED 76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct

Eleven-time NBA champion Bill Russell, Cousy, Mikan and Bob Pettit are the only four players to make all four NBA Anniversary Teams (25th, 35th, 50th and 75th). Petit was the first winner of the NBA MVP Award in 1955-56.

Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, Patrick Ewing, Steve Nash and Hakeem Olajuwon are the six international players on the 75th Anniversary Team. Olajuwon is the NBA's all-time leader in blocked shots. Nash ranks third in career assists.

The list also features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Wilt Chamberlain, the all-time top rebounder, and John Stockton, the assists and steals leader.

Advertisement
RELATED China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments

Curry, Bryant, James, Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller were among the final 25 players announced for the honor Thursday night.

"I'm a little flustered," Miller said Thursday on the NBA on TNT. "We all know this is very subjective. I look at that list and you get into who didn't make it. There are great players on this list. ... I wasn't going to be upset if I wasn't [on it].

"I would put my resume up against anyone. With who is on that list, I'm a little shaken. I wasn't expecting to be on the list."

Team members Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Clyde Drexler, Nowitzki and Petit will serve as ambassadors for the team throughout the 2021-22 season. They will make appearances and participate in activities at the All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

"It doesn't even feel real to look at yourself and say 'I'm one of the best 75 players in the history of this game,'" Wade said Thursday on TNT.

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ray Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Carmelo Anthony

Advertisement

Nate Archibald

Paul Arizin

Charles Barkley

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Dave Bing

Larry Bird

Kobe Bryant

Wilt Chamberlain

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Billy Cunningham

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Dave DeBusschere

Clyde Drexler

Tim Duncan

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

Kevin Garnett

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

John Havlicek

Elvin Hayes

LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

Jason Kidd

Allen Iverson

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Jerry Lucas

Karl Malone

Moses Malone

Pete Maravich

Bob McAdoo

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Reggie Miller

Earl Monroe

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Shaquille O'Neal

Hakeem Olajuwon

Robert Parish

Chris Paul

Gary Payton

Bob Pettit

Paul Pierce

Scottie Pippen

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Dennis Rodman

Bill Russell

Dolph Schayes

Bill Sharman

John Stockton

Isiah Thomas

Advertisement

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Dwyane Wade

Bill Walton

Jerry West

Russell Westbrook

Lenny Wilkens

Dominique Wilkins

James Worthy

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry scorches Clippers for 45, improves Warriors to 2-0
NBA // 3 hours ago
Stephen Curry scorches Clippers for 45, improves Warriors to 2-0
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry erupted for 45 points -- with 25 in the first quarter -- to lead the Golden State Warriors to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco.
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
NBA // 12 hours ago
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics games have been removed from Chinese media platforms after center Enes Kanter expressed support for Tibet in a two-minute video posted to social media.
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
NBA // 2 days ago
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry logged a 21-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple double and the Golden State Warriors staged a second-half comeback to beat the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA's opening night.
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct
NBA // 2 days ago
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for a game after 'detrimental' conduct
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers suspended point guard Ben Simmons for their first game of the 2021-22 season for "conduct detrimental to the team," the team announced Tuesday.
Nets-Bucks, Warriors-Lakers to tip off new NBA season
NBA // 3 days ago
Nets-Bucks, Warriors-Lakers to tip off new NBA season
MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets to tip off the 2021-22 NBA season Tuesday in Milwaukee. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday's nightcap.
NBA projects $10 billion in revenue for 2021-22 season as audiences return
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA projects $10 billion in revenue for 2021-22 season as audiences return
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The NBA is projecting $10 billion in revenue for the upcoming 2021-22 season as audiences continue to return, a notable increase from the last two seasons when fan attendance was limited or disallowed due to COVID-19.
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
NBA // 4 days ago
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allie Quigley scored a team-high 26 points and Candace Parker totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, clinching the Chicago Sky's first title.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
NBA // 1 week ago
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss the start of the 2021-22 regular season because of a right foot injury that required off-season surgery.
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1
NBA // 1 week ago
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner scored a game-high 29 points and Diana Taurasi scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half and overtime to lead the Phoenix Mercury over the Chicago Sky in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, tying the series.
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook shared the floor for the first time as NBA teammates in a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis said he sees "endless possibilities" for the trio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
Six Conference USA schools to join American Athletic Conference
Six Conference USA schools to join American Athletic Conference
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement