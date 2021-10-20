Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback

All-Star guard Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game of the season Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry logged a 21-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple double and the Golden State Warriors staged a second-half comeback to beat the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA's opening night. The Warriors trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter, but outscored the Lakers 47-30 over the final 14:30 of the 121-114 victory Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Advertisement

"We kept our composure and didn't turn the ball over in the second half, which was a huge benefit to just maintaining the pace and giving ourselves some looks," Curry told reporters.

"But the fact that everybody who was on the floor contributed in a meaningful way kind of speaks to our depth and how we want to play going forward."

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored 34 and 33 points, respectively. Russell Westbrook, who joined the Lakers in a major off-season trade, scored just eight points and made 4 of 13 shot attempts.

"There are a few teams that challenge your defense more than any other team in the league and they are up there with them," James said of the Warriors.

The game featured seven lead changes and was tied five times. The Warriors bench outscored the Lakers bench 55-29. The Warriors edged the Lakers 46-34 in points in the paint.

The Lakers led 28-18 about nine minutes into the first quarter. The Warriors responded with a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 30-28. The Lakers kept the two-point advantage to start the second quarter. Davis led the Lakers with 14 points through the first 12 minutes, while Westbrook missed his first three shots and didn't score.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 25-21 in the second quarter and led 59-53 at halftime. The Warriors went on an 8-2 run to tie the score less than three minutes into the third, but the Lakers answered with a 9-1 run.

Lakers guard Kent Bazemore made an 18-foot jump shot for an 84-74 lead with 2:35 left in the quarter. The Warriors ended the frame on a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to two points. They continued the rally with a 15-5 run for a 98-90 edge to start the fourth.

The Lakers got within two points of the lead twice down the stretch, but never overcame the late deficit. James scored nine points, but made just 2 of 6 shots from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. He matched Davis and Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica with a game-high 11 rebounds in the loss.

Bjelica also registered 15 points and four assists for the Warriors. Warriors guard Jordan Poole chipped in 20 points. Damion Lee and Andre Iguodala chipped in 15 and 12 points, respectively, off the Warriors bench.

"It's just one game," James said. "We want to learn from it and get better. We don't want to harp on it too much. We will get better from it."

The Warriors (1-0) host the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Lakers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. EDT Friday at Staples Center.