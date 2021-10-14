Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 14, 2021 / 11:59 PM

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury

By
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (R), shown Dec. 25, 2020, suffered a right foot injury during the off-season that required surgery. File Photo by Rhonda Wise/EPA-EFE
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (R), shown Dec. 25, 2020, suffered a right foot injury during the off-season that required surgery. File Photo by Rhonda Wise/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss the start of the 2021-22 regular season because of a right foot injury that required off-season surgery, the team announced Thursday.

David Griffin, the Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations, said doctors were "very encouraged" by the healing of the bone after reviewing scans that Williamson received Wednesday.

Advertisement

Despite the optimism, Griffin said there wasn't a "fixed timeline" for Williamson's return to the court. The Pelicans executive said Williamson will undergo more scans in about two weeks and the franchise will proceed from there.

"It's everyone's goal that Zion return to play as soon as safely possible," Griffin told reporters Thursday. "Obviously, two to 2 1/2 weeks from now means he will not be on the floor for the first week of games. When he is able to return safely, we will do that."

Last month, Griffin said Williamson injured the foot before the NBA Summer League but added at the time that "his timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season."

Advertisement
RELATED Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'

Williamson also believed he would return in time for the start of the season, saying: "I expect to be back for the first game. First official game, I would say." Griffin said there haven't been any setbacks in Williamson's recovery.

"It just takes a certain amount of time for guys to lay the bone that the doctors want to see," Griffin said this week. "This is where our timeline is."

Griffin noted that Williamson was cleared to begin running and to do individual on-court work, but it remains unclear when he would be cleared for additional activities.

RELATED Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible

"Throughout the process, we'll be heading toward that," Griffin said of Williamson reaching the point where he could compete in 5-on-5 drills. "It may be well before the 2 1/2 weeks that he does that. It's really just a function of how things progress."

Williamson averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 61 games for the Pelicans last season.

Latest Headlines

Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1
NBA // 16 hours ago
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner scored a game-high 29 points and Diana Taurasi scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half and overtime to lead the Phoenix Mercury over the Chicago Sky in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, tying the series.
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook shared the floor for the first time as NBA teammates in a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis said he sees "endless possibilities" for the trio.
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible
NBA // 2 days ago
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Kyrie Irving's choice to not comply with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate left the franchise with "no choice" but to send the point guard away until fully eligible.
Ex-Lakers great, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol retires from basketball
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-Lakers great, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol retires from basketball
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol, who captured two NBA titles and a world championship gold medal with Spain's national team, announced his retirement from basketball Tuesday.
Kyle Lowry feeds Bam Adebayo for reverse alley-oop in Heat's first preseason game
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyle Lowry feeds Bam Adebayo for reverse alley-oop in Heat's first preseason game
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Off-season addition Kyle Lowry showed just how easily he fits in with the Miami Heat by feeding big man Bam Adebayo for a highlight-reel, reverse alley-oop dunk in the team's first preseason game of 2021.
Heat's Jimmy Butler launches Bigface Coffee, $100K espresso package
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler launches Bigface Coffee, $100K espresso package
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler made his Bigface Coffee company official Friday, partnering with e-commerce firm Shopify, the Miami Heat star announced.
NBA: Unvaccinated players won't get paid for missed games
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA: Unvaccinated players won't get paid for missed games
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Unvaccinated NBA players who are forced to miss games because of local vaccination mandates in New York and San Francisco won't be paid for any games they miss, the league announced.
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert dealing with stress fracture in back
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert dealing with stress fracture in back
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert is dealing with a stress fracture in his back, but the team remains optimistic that it might only be a minor setback and he could return near the start of the season.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to be ready for regular season after foot surgery
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to be ready for regular season after foot surgery
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson sustained a broken right foot during the off-season but should be able to return in time for the start of the regular season.
Michael Porter Jr. agrees to 5-year, $207M extension with Denver Nuggets
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Michael Porter Jr. agrees to 5-year, $207M extension with Denver Nuggets
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and standout forward Michael Porter Jr. have reached an agreement on a five-year designated maximum contract extension.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Ray Fosse, Indians-Athletics legend and broadcaster, dies at 74
Ray Fosse, Indians-Athletics legend and broadcaster, dies at 74
Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/