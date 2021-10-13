Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (pictured) shared the court with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for the first time in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook shared the floor for the first time as NBA teammates in a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis said he sees "endless possibilities" for the trio.

Davis led the Lakers with 20 points in the 111-99 preseason setback Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers enter their final preseason game Thursday with an 0-5 record. They host the Warriors again Tuesday to start the regular season.

"We saw some great things with me, Bron and Russ in action," Davis told reporters. "There's endless possibilities, the things we can run and we can do. Especially with our shooters.

"It's still an adjustment, but it was the first time playing together. And even though there were good things, a lot of things that we can do better."

Westbrook scored 10 points and totaled 10 rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's loss. James scored 17, with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, who also joined the Lakers this off-season, totaled 13 points and five rebounds.

Shooting guard Jordan Poole paced the Warriors with a team-high 18 points. Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green did not play.

"It's going to take a minute for us to become the team we know we are capable of being," James said. "It's all about working the process, being patient with the process, understanding we are going to have frustrating moments when we aren't quite there and may take a step backwards.

"Nothing is worth having if it's not worth working for."

Davis said he will play alongside James and Westbrook again in the Lakers final preseason game. The Lakers and Sacramento Kings tip off at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.