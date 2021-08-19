Charlotte Hornets signing Terry Rozier to 4-year, $97M max extension

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Standout guard Terry Rozier agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Sports Illustrated that Rozier's four-year pact is worth $97 million. The guaranteed deal will keep Rozier under contract with the Hornets through the 2025-26 season.

The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Rozier finished as the Hornets' leading scorer last season, averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game on 45% shooting from the field. He also had career bests in assists (4.2), steals (1.3) and blocks (0.4) over 69 regular-season games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 27-year-old Rozier and fellow veteran Gordon Hayward are part of the Hornets' core, along with Rookie of the Year point guard LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington. Charlotte also selected UConn's James Bouknight with the No. 11 pick in last month's NBA Draft and added veteran wing player Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency.

Rozier's extension comes on the heels of the franchise's decision to move on from guard Devonte' Graham. The Hornets traded Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick earlier this month.

Charlotte also reached an agreement with head coach James Borrego on a multiyear contract extension earlier in August. He led the team to a 33-39 record and the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. The Hornets lost to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Play-In Tournament.