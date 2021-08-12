Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 12, 2021 / 9:39 PM

Clippers re-sign superstar Kawhi Leonard to 4-year, $176.3M max contract

By
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (R), shown April 18, 2021, previously declined his player option for $36 million this coming season to become an unrestricted free agent. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (R), shown April 18, 2021, previously declined his player option for $36 million this coming season to become an unrestricted free agent. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is remaining in Los Angeles after signing a multiyear contract with the franchise.

The Clippers announced the re-signing of Leonard on Thursday, but the team didn't disclose terms of the agreement.

Advertisement

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Leonard agreed to a four-year, $176.3 million max contract with the Clippers. According to the outlets, the deal also includes a player option in the fourth year.

Leonard previously declined his player option for $36 million this coming season to become an unrestricted free agent. He informed the team last week that he was returning to the Clippers, who finalized the pact a week later.

RELATED Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension

"Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day," Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.

"This agreement marks another important moment for our franchise and our fans, as we strive to create a championship-caliber organization, where players find the success and fulfillment they seek. We're eager to continue building with Kawhi."

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, currently is recovering from a procedure he underwent July 13 to repair a partially torn right ACL. The injury forced him to miss the Clippers' final eight playoff games this past season.

RELATED Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has surgery for partially torn ACL

Leonard is expected to miss a significant period of time this coming season due to the knee injury.

The five-time All-Star selection averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 52 games last season.

RELATED Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto

Latest Headlines

Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Russell Westbrook described his goals and fit with the Los Angeles Lakers during his introductory news conference with the franchise. The nine-time All-Star also said the late Kobe Bryant "will be with" him every game.
Celtics signing ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to 1-year contract
NBA // 2 days ago
Celtics signing ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to 1-year contract
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is signing a short-term contract with the Boston Celtics, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Luka Doncic, Mavericks agree on 5-year, $207M supermax rookie extension
NBA // 3 days ago
Luka Doncic, Mavericks agree on 5-year, $207M supermax rookie extension
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has agreed to sign a groundbreaking five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension with the organization.
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
NBA // 5 days ago
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in Saturday's men's basketball final at Saitama Super Arena, giving the Americans their fourth straight gold medal and 100th overall at the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
NBA // 5 days ago
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant both are expected to return to their respective teams for the 2021-22 NBA season.
Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto
NBA // 6 days ago
Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Masai Ujiri, who helped construct the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship team, has signed a new multiyear contract to become the franchise's vice chairman and president.
All-Star forward Julius Randle agrees to 4-year, $117M extension with Knicks
NBA // 1 week ago
All-Star forward Julius Randle agrees to 4-year, $117M extension with Knicks
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Julius Randle and the New York Knicks reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension Thursday.
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
NBA // 1 week ago
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are acquiring guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade deal.
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is signing with his hometown New York Knicks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
NBA // 1 week ago
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets
WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets
White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game
White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Two H.S. basketball coaches charged with murder in player's heat-related death
Two H.S. basketball coaches charged with murder in player's heat-related death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/