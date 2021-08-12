Clippers re-sign superstar Kawhi Leonard to 4-year, $176.3M max contract

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is remaining in Los Angeles after signing a multiyear contract with the franchise.

The Clippers announced the re-signing of Leonard on Thursday, but the team didn't disclose terms of the agreement.

Advertisement

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Leonard agreed to a four-year, $176.3 million max contract with the Clippers. According to the outlets, the deal also includes a player option in the fourth year.

Leonard previously declined his player option for $36 million this coming season to become an unrestricted free agent. He informed the team last week that he was returning to the Clippers, who finalized the pact a week later.

"Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day," Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.

"This agreement marks another important moment for our franchise and our fans, as we strive to create a championship-caliber organization, where players find the success and fulfillment they seek. We're eager to continue building with Kawhi."

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, currently is recovering from a procedure he underwent July 13 to repair a partially torn right ACL. The injury forced him to miss the Clippers' final eight playoff games this past season.

RELATED Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has surgery for partially torn ACL

Leonard is expected to miss a significant period of time this coming season due to the knee injury.

The five-time All-Star selection averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 52 games last season.