Clippers re-sign superstar Kawhi Leonard to 4-year, $176.3M max contract

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is remaining in Los Angeles after signing a multiyear contract with the franchise.
The Clippers announced the re-signing of Leonard on Thursday, but the team didn't disclose terms of the agreement.
League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Leonard agreed to a four-year, $176.3 million max contract with the Clippers. According to the outlets, the deal also includes a player option in the fourth year.
Leonard previously declined his player option for $36 million this coming season to become an unrestricted free agent. He informed the team last week that he was returning to the Clippers, who finalized the pact a week later.
"Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day," Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.
"This agreement marks another important moment for our franchise and our fans, as we strive to create a championship-caliber organization, where players find the success and fulfillment they seek. We're eager to continue building with Kawhi."
The 30-year-old Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, currently is recovering from a procedure he underwent July 13 to repair a partially torn right ACL. The injury forced him to miss the Clippers' final eight playoff games this past season.
Leonard is expected to miss a significant period of time this coming season due to the knee injury.
The five-time All-Star selection averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 52 games last season.