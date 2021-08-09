Trending
Luka Doncic, Mavericks agree on 5-year, $207M supermax rookie extension

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (77), shown June 2, 2021, averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds per game last season, his third in Dallas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (77), shown June 2, 2021, averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds per game last season, his third in Dallas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has agreed to sign a groundbreaking five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension with the organization.

League sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News that Doncic reached an agreement with the Mavs on Monday after a contingent of the franchise's leaders -- including owner Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd and special adviser Dirk Nowitzki -- arrived in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to formally present Doncic and his representatives with the contract.

The pact includes a player option in the final year, according to ESPN, and Doncic is expected to sign the extension Tuesday in Slovenia, where he will hold a news conference.

Doncic's agreement with the Mavericks is the largest guaranteed supermax rookie extension in NBA history.

"Today is a dream come true," Doncic said in a statement. "The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans.

"Along with this new contract, I am also happy to announce that I am increasing my efforts and focusing on expanding The Luka Doncic Foundation. My foundation is an international non-profit that will give back to places that mean so much to me like my home country of Slovenia, as well as the communities in North Texas.

"I'm happy to share in partnership with 2K Foundations we are unveiling two basketball courts here in Slovenia soon. We are refurbishing my childhood courts where I learned and practiced the game. The opportunity for kids to play on the same courts and pursue the same dreams I had is something I'm excited about."

Doncic was the youngest MVP in EuroLeague history in 2017-18, when he guided Real Madrid to a championship before being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Mavericks for guard Trae Young and a future first-round selection on draft night.

The 22-year-old Doncic went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors in the 2018-19 campaign. He has been a first-team All-NBA selection the past two seasons, which made him eligible for the rookie supermax extension.

Only four players in league history have earned first-team All-NBA honors multiple times before their 23rd birthday, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Doncic and Kevin Durant are the only individuals to accomplish the feat since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976.

Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds over 66 games last season.

The Slovenian star has career averages of 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists over 199 career regular-season games. He has averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds in 13 career playoff games.

