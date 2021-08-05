Trending
NBA
Aug. 5, 2021 / 10:58 PM

Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto

By

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Masai Ujiri, who helped construct the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship team, has signed a new multiyear contract to become the franchise's vice chairman and president.

The Raptors announced the agreement Thursday, but the organization didn't reveal financial terms of the deal. Ujiri's previous title was president.

"Great sportsmen impact their games. Great leaders impact their communities. Masai Ujiri does both, and we're very pleased he is returning to the Raptors as vice-chairman and president," Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum said in a statement.

"Masai and MLSE share the goals of bringing another NBA Championship to Toronto, and off the court, working towards making our city, country and world a better place. These are exciting times, and we look forward to all that comes next for our team, for Masai and for his family. Masai, we're glad you're staying home."

Since originally arriving in Toronto in 2013 as the team's general manager, Ujiri has solidified himself as one of the most prominent executives in the NBA. He joined the Raptors after winning Executive of the Year honors as the Denver Nuggets' general manager and soon transformed Toronto into a title contender.

Ujiri swung a trade for star forward Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018, a move that catapulted the Raptors to the 2019 title.

Under the 51-year-old Ujiri, the Raptors have failed to qualify for the playoffs just once. Toronto reached the postseason in seven consecutive seasons before falling short this past season with a 27-45 record.

July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
