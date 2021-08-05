Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 5, 2021 / 9:57 PM

All-Star forward Julius Randle agrees to 4-year, $117M extension with Knicks

By
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30), shown Nov. 16, 2019, averaged 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this past season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30), shown Nov. 16, 2019, averaged 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this past season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Julius Randle and the New York Knicks reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension Thursday.

League sources told ESPN, Newsday and the New York Post that Randle is signing a four-year, $117 million extension with the Knicks, elevating his pact's total value to five years and $140 million. The extension includes a player option on the final season in 2025-26.

Advertisement

Randle enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Knicks this past season, earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award and second-team All-NBA honors. He also helped guide New York to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The 26-year-old Randle averaged career bests in points (24.1), rebounds (10.2), assists (6.0) and blocks (0.9) per game last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Randle with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles before signing a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2018.

After just one season in New Orleans, he arrived to the Knicks on a three-year free-agent deal in July 2019. He was named to his first All-Star Game in the 2020-21 season with the Knicks.

Advertisement

In 446 career games (366 starts), Randle has averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Lakers, Pelicans and Knicks.

Read More

Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade

Latest Headlines

Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
NBA // 23 hours ago
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are acquiring guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade deal.
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
NBA // 1 day ago
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is signing with his hometown New York Knicks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
NBA // 2 days ago
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan.
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
NBA // 2 days ago
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a massive multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2025-26 season.
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
NBA // 2 days ago
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after agreeing to terms with the Lakers.
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
NBA // 3 days ago
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
July 29 (UPI) -- The NBA briefly paused Thursday night's draft to honor late Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Terrence Clarke, who died in a car accident earlier this year.
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
NBA // 1 week ago
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
NBA // 1 week ago
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13
Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13
USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament
U.S. routs Australia in men's basketball to advance to gold medal game
U.S. routs Australia in men's basketball to advance to gold medal game
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/