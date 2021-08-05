All-Star forward Julius Randle agrees to 4-year, $117M extension with Knicks

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Julius Randle and the New York Knicks reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension Thursday.

League sources told ESPN, Newsday and the New York Post that Randle is signing a four-year, $117 million extension with the Knicks, elevating his pact's total value to five years and $140 million. The extension includes a player option on the final season in 2025-26.

Randle enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Knicks this past season, earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award and second-team All-NBA honors. He also helped guide New York to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The 26-year-old Randle averaged career bests in points (24.1), rebounds (10.2), assists (6.0) and blocks (0.9) per game last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Randle with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles before signing a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2018.

After just one season in New Orleans, he arrived to the Knicks on a three-year free-agent deal in July 2019. He was named to his first All-Star Game in the 2020-21 season with the Knicks.





In 446 career games (366 starts), Randle has averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Lakers, Pelicans and Knicks.