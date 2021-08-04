Trending
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (R), shown Dec. 18, 2018, played just three games for the Nets this past season after partially tearing his right ACL in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (R), shown Dec. 18, 2018, played just three games for the Nets this past season after partially tearing his right ACL in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are acquiring guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade deal.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Newsday on Wednesday that Washington is sending two future second-round draft picks to the Nets, who also will receive an $11.5 million trade exception as part of the agreement.

Dinwiddie will receive a three-year contract worth about $60 million from the Wizards in the sign-and-trade deal.

Washington also is trading forward Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second-round selection to the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN, allowing the team to remain out of the luxury tax for the 2021-22 campaign.

RELATED Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout

Both of those deals will be folded into what is now a five-team trade that will send star guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. In that agreement, the Lakers received Westbrook, while the Wizards got Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell from Los Angeles.

Washington also obtained a second-round pick in last week's NBA Draft and point guard Aaron Holiday from the Indiana Pacers in the swap, as well as Dinwiddie from the Nets. The first-round choice the Lakers initially agreed to trade to Washington -- the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 draft -- was rerouted to the Pacers.

The Spurs will get Hutchison and the second-rounder, while the Nets are receiving the two second-round picks and the trade exception. The entire trade won't be official until Friday.

RELATED Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade

Dinwiddie played just three games last season for the Nets after suffering a partially torn right ACL in December. Before the major injury, the 28-year-old guard averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists over 64 games (49 starts) for Brooklyn in the 2019-20 season.

RELATED Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension

