NBA
Aug. 3, 2021 / 8:35 PM

Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension

By
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), shown Oct. 5, 2019, is the first player in league history to sign two contracts worth more than $200 million each. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), shown Oct. 5, 2019, is the first player in league history to sign two contracts worth more than $200 million each. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a massive multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2025-26 season.

League sources told ESPN, USA Today Sports and the Bay Area News Group on Tuesday that Curry is signing a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors, making him the first player in league history to ink two contracts worth more than $200 million each.

Curry will extend his contract off his $45.8 million salary for the 2021-22 campaign, meaning he is now guaranteed $261 million over the next five seasons.

The 33-year-old Curry won his second scoring title this past season after averaging 32 points per game. He was named first-team All-NBA for the fourth time in his career after his stellar 2020-21 season.

The Warriors selected Curry with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Davidson. Entering his 13th NBA season, he has averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 762 career games (756 starts) with the Warriors.

Curry is a seven-time All-Star selection and won NBA titles with Golden State in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

