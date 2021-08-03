Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 3, 2021 / 9:24 PM

Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade

By
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (C), shown Jan. 5, 2021, averaged 21.6 points per game last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (C), shown Jan. 5, 2021, averaged 21.6 points per game last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday that DeRozan is signing a three-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls when the NBA's free-agency moratorium is lifted Friday. According to the outlets, the Spurs are receiving forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu and a future first-round pick in the deal.

Advertisement

The Bulls also will send the Spurs a 2022 second-round draft pick via the Los Angeles Lakers and their own 2025 second-round choice, ESPN reported.

Later Tuesday, DeRozan thanked the Spurs organization and its fans with a post on social media.

RELATED Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension

"I want to take the time to thank the Spurs organization and the fans in San Antonio for embracing me the way that they have over the past three seasons," he wrote on Twitter. "The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team.

Advertisement

"I'm grateful for the times I shared with my teammates, our coaches and staff. Thank you!"

RELATED Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk

DeRozan averaged 21.6 points for the Spurs last season, and he has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of the past eight seasons. The four-time All-Star selection spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the Spurs prior to the 2018-19 campaign.

In his three seasons in San Antonio, the 31-year-old DeRozan posted the three highest assist totals of his NBA career. The Bulls likely will ask him to continue that role as a ball handler and creator alongside stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, as well as recent acquisitions Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Young averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 68 games for the Bulls this past season.

RELATED 2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls

Aminu, who came to Chicago as part of the Vucevic trade, played 23 games between the Orlando Magic and Bulls in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
NBA // 2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a massive multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2025-26 season.
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
NBA // 3 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after agreeing to terms with the Lakers.
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
NBA // 1 day ago
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
July 29 (UPI) -- The NBA briefly paused Thursday night's draft to honor late Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Terrence Clarke, who died in a car accident earlier this year.
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
NBA // 5 days ago
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
NBA // 5 days ago
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
NBA // 6 days ago
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
July 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 54-point blowout of Iran in the preliminary round of the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 1 week ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
NBA // 1 week ago
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
July 26 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/