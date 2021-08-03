Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after agreeing to terms with the Lakers.

Anthony's representatives told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that the agreement is for one season. According to ESPN, Anthony's agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports, finalized the contract with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Anthony, who moved up to No. 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list last season, spent the past two seasons in Portland after being out of the league for one year following a short stint with the Houston Rockets.

Anthony flourished in a reserve role with the Trail Blazers this past season, averaging 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 40.9% from 3-point range.

The 18-year veteran entered the NBA with James in the famed 2003 draft class, and the two star players have maintained a close friendship throughout their careers.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star selection and a six-time All-NBA choice. He also has captured three Olympic gold medals.





Advertisement

Anthony, however, has failed to reach the NBA Finals in his career. He has made just one conference finals appearance in 13 career postseason trips.

Also Tuesday, the Lakers reached an agreement with restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker on a three-year, $32 million deal, his agents told ESPN.

Horton-Tucker, 20, averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds last season for the Lakers.

The Lakers also agreed to terms with former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn and ex-Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk on Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Nunn is signing a two-year, $10 million pact with the Lakers. According to the outlets, Nunn turned down significantly more money to chase a ring in Los Angeles.

Nunn, 26, averaged 14.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Heat last season. The 22-year-old Monk averaged 11.7 points and shot a career-best 40.1% from 3-point territory in the 2020-21 campaign.