Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 3, 2021 / 7:08 PM

Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk

By
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony (R), shown April 15, 2012, averaged 13.4 points per game in a bench role with the Portland Trail Blazers this past season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony (R), shown April 15, 2012, averaged 13.4 points per game in a bench role with the Portland Trail Blazers this past season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after agreeing to terms with the Lakers.

Anthony's representatives told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that the agreement is for one season. According to ESPN, Anthony's agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports, finalized the contract with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Anthony, who moved up to No. 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list last season, spent the past two seasons in Portland after being out of the league for one year following a short stint with the Houston Rockets.

Anthony flourished in a reserve role with the Trail Blazers this past season, averaging 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 40.9% from 3-point range.

RELATED 2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls

The 18-year veteran entered the NBA with James in the famed 2003 draft class, and the two star players have maintained a close friendship throughout their careers.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star selection and a six-time All-NBA choice. He also has captured three Olympic gold medals.

Advertisement

Anthony, however, has failed to reach the NBA Finals in his career. He has made just one conference finals appearance in 13 career postseason trips.

RELATED 2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick

Also Tuesday, the Lakers reached an agreement with restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker on a three-year, $32 million deal, his agents told ESPN.

Horton-Tucker, 20, averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds last season for the Lakers.

The Lakers also agreed to terms with former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn and ex-Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk on Tuesday.

RELATED Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Nunn is signing a two-year, $10 million pact with the Lakers. According to the outlets, Nunn turned down significantly more money to chase a ring in Los Angeles.

Nunn, 26, averaged 14.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Heat last season. The 22-year-old Monk averaged 11.7 points and shot a career-best 40.1% from 3-point territory in the 2020-21 campaign.

Latest Headlines

2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
NBA // 23 hours ago
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
July 29 (UPI) -- The NBA briefly paused Thursday night's draft to honor late Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Terrence Clarke, who died in a car accident earlier this year.
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
NBA // 4 days ago
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
NBA // 4 days ago
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
NBA // 6 days ago
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
July 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 54-point blowout of Iran in the preliminary round of the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 6 days ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
NBA // 1 week ago
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
July 26 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
NBA // 1 week ago
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
NBA // 1 week ago
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have officially hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their next head coach.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/