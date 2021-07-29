Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 29, 2021 / 10:42 PM

NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke

By

July 29 (UPI) -- The NBA briefly paused Thursday night's draft to honor late Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Terrence Clarke, who died in a car accident earlier this year.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paused the annual selection show midway through the first round and invited Clarke's mother, sister and brother onto the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The league then selected Clarke as an honorary draftee -- an honor he would have received had the April accident not taken place.

Advertisement

"He was so ready for it, so excited," Clarke's mother, Osmine, said after the selection was made. "It's all he talked about, just going to the draft, like, 'Mommy, am I ready for this? This is big.' And I'm like, 'Yes, Terrence, you wouldn't be in this position if you didn't, if people didn't think you were this good.'"

Clarke, who was a prep star in the Boston area before attending the University of Kentucky, averaged 9.6 points over eight games for the Wildcats last season. His season was cut short due to a right leg injury.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Clarke was training in the Los Angeles area April 22 when, after driving home from a workout, he crashed and died.

RELATED 2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick

"Thank you to Adam Silver, Mark Tatum and everyone in the @NBA office who gave Terrence's family and all of us who loved him a special moment tonight," Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wrote on Twitter. "It shows the true heart of the league and I thank you all."

RELATED Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers

Latest Headlines

Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
NBA // 3 hours ago
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
NBA // 2 hours ago
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 10 hours ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
NBA // 1 day ago
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
July 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 54-point blowout of Iran in the preliminary round of the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 2 days ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
NBA // 3 days ago
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
July 26 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
NBA // 4 days ago
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
NBA // 6 days ago
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have officially hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their next head coach.
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
July 21 (UPI) -- Team USA men's basketball guard Zach LaVine has cleared the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will make the trip to Tokyo for the Summer Games.
NBA Finals: Chris Paul 'not retiring,' hints at Suns return
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Chris Paul 'not retiring,' hints at Suns return
July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul didn't provide reporters with a ton of feedback when asked for his reaction to the Phoenix Suns' NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but did announce his plans to return for a 17th season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Austria's Sepp Straka ties Olympic record, leads men's golf at Tokyo Games
Austria's Sepp Straka ties Olympic record, leads men's golf at Tokyo Games
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics
USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/