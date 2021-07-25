Advertisement
July 25, 2021 / 12:45 PM

France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004

Team USA's Bam Adebayo shoots between France's Rudy Gobert (L) and Timothe Luwawu Kongbo during a men's basketball game at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Team USA's Bam Adebayo shoots between France's Rudy Gobert (L) and Timothe Luwawu Kongbo during a men's basketball game at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 18 points in the loss. France held Team USA star Kevin Durant to just 10 points in the victory.

Team USA shot just 36% from the floor and was outrebounded 42-36 in the loss. The game featured four lead changes and was tied five times.

The setback marked the first time Team USA lost in an Olympic men's basketball competition since a defeat to Argentina in the 2004 Summer Games.

RELATED Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics

Team USA used a 9-2 run to earn a 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Americans also outscored France in the second quarter and led 45-37 at halftime. France started the third on a 10-4 run to cut the Team USA lead to two points.

France's Vincent Poirier tied the score at 52-52 with 3:58 left in the quarter. Nando de Colo gave France a 55-54 lead with a 3-pointer about a minute later. Thomas Heurtel hit another shot from downtown just before the end of the quarter and France led 62-56 to start the final frame.

Team USA started the fourth with a 13-1 run to take a 69-63 lead, but France answered with a late 14-0 run. The Americans scored just seven points over the final 5:24.

RELATED Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert scored 14 points and totaled nine rebounds for France. Nando de Colo chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for Team USA. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 11 points in the loss.

The Czech Republic, Italy and Australia picked up wins in their first-round games at the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama. The first round of the women's tournament starts Monday in Saitama.

RELATED Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge

The Team USA men's team faces Iran in another preliminary round game Wednesday in Saitama.

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

