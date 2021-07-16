Trending
July 16, 2021 / 9:27 AM

Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19

By
Coach Gregg Popovich and the U.S. Men's National Team are without several star basketball players, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as they prepare for the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
Coach Gregg Popovich and the U.S. Men's National Team are without several star basketball players, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as they prepare for the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team's pre-Olympic exhibition game against Australia on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced.

USA Basketball announced the cancellation late Thursday. The U.S. Women's National Team is still scheduled to face Australia on Saturday in Las Vegas as the teams prepare for the postponed 2020 Summer Games.

Team USA guard Bradley Beal was placed in USA Basketball's health and safety protocols Wednesday and was ruled unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. USA Basketball said Thursday that forward Jerami Grant also was placed in the protocols.

U.S. National Team coach Gregg Popovich told reporters last week that three members of the USA Select Team tested positive for COVID-19. The Select Team plays against the National Team at practices.

Team USA is expected to replace Beal on the roster ahead of the Summer Games.

The U.S. men and women are still scheduled to face Spain and Nigeria in respective exhibition matchups Sunday in Las Vegas. The men's team meets France in its first game of the Tokyo Olympics at 8 a.m. EDT on July 25 in Saitama, Japan.

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

