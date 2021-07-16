Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

July 16 (UPI) -- Team USA's Men's National Team was forced to replace another basketball star for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with forward Kevin Love announcing his withdrawal through his agent, Jeff Schwartz.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level, and I am just not there yet," Love said in a statement released by Schwartz to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Love decided to withdraw from the Summer Games due to his lingering right calf injury.

USA Basketball announced Thursday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not participate for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Beal was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier this week.

Team USA also canceled its scheduled exhibition game against Australia on Friday "out of an abundance of caution."

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee will replace Beal and Love on the Team USA roster for Tokyo.

Love missed 46 games last season due to injury. He averaged 12.2 points per game in 2020-21 for the Cavaliers. He scored one point in two exhibition game appearances for Team USA this summer in Las Vegas.

Team USA's final exhibition game is against Spain on Friday in Las Vegas. The men's team meets France in its first game of the Tokyo Olympics at 8 a.m. EDT July 25 in Saitama, Japan.