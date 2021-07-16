Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 16, 2021 / 1:40 PM

Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

By
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who missed 46 games last season due to injury, withdrew from the Team USA basketball roster Friday and won't compete in the Tokyo Olympics. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who missed 46 games last season due to injury, withdrew from the Team USA basketball roster Friday and won't compete in the Tokyo Olympics. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Team USA's Men's National Team was forced to replace another basketball star for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with forward Kevin Love announcing his withdrawal through his agent, Jeff Schwartz.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level, and I am just not there yet," Love said in a statement released by Schwartz to ESPN.

Advertisement

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Love decided to withdraw from the Summer Games due to his lingering right calf injury.

USA Basketball announced Thursday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not participate for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Beal was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier this week.

RELATED Olympics: Australia basketball's Liz Cambage withdraws, cites mental health

Team USA also canceled its scheduled exhibition game against Australia on Friday "out of an abundance of caution."

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee will replace Beal and Love on the Team USA roster for Tokyo.

Love missed 46 games last season due to injury. He averaged 12.2 points per game in 2020-21 for the Cavaliers. He scored one point in two exhibition game appearances for Team USA this summer in Las Vegas.

RELATED Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19

Team USA's final exhibition game is against Spain on Friday in Las Vegas. The men's team meets France in its first game of the Tokyo Olympics at 8 a.m. EDT July 25 in Saitama, Japan.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics

Latest Headlines

Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
NBA // 6 hours ago
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
July 16 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team's pre-Olympic exhibition game against Australia on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced.
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics
NBA // 1 day ago
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics
July 15 (UPI) -- USA Basketball placed Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in its health and safety protocols for COVID-19, a move that will prevent him from competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bucks hold off Suns in Game 4 of NBA Finals, even series at 2-2
NBA // 1 day ago
Bucks hold off Suns in Game 4 of NBA Finals, even series at 2-2
July 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks used a 40-point performance from Khris Middleton to edge the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.
Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina
NBA // 2 days ago
Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina
July 13 (UPI) -- After suffering back-to-back historic losses in preparation for the Summer Games in Tokyo, the Team USA men's basketball squad stabilized itself with a dominant 108-80 win over Argentina on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has surgery for partially torn ACL
NBA // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has surgery for partially torn ACL
July 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard underwent successful surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced.
Basketball: Team USA drops Olympic exhibition vs. Australia
NBA // 3 days ago
Basketball: Team USA drops Olympic exhibition vs. Australia
July 13 (UPI) -- The Team USA men's basketball squad sustained its second consecutive upset, losing to Australia in an Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
Golf: Vinny Del Negro becomes first basketball player to win American Century Championship
NBA // 4 days ago
Golf: Vinny Del Negro becomes first basketball player to win American Century Championship
July 12 (UPI) -- Vinny Del Negro became the first basketball player to win the American Century Championship, with to clutch birdies to edge Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz in the 2021 edition of the annual celebrity golf tournament.
Giannis leads Bucks to blowout win over Suns in Game 3 of NBA Finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Giannis leads Bucks to blowout win over Suns in Game 3 of NBA Finals
July 11 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a dominant 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.
Orlando Magic hire Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as head coach
NBA // 4 days ago
Orlando Magic hire Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as head coach
July 11 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic have hired Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley to be the franchise's next head coach.
Devin Booker leads Suns over Bucks in Game 2 of NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Devin Booker leads Suns over Bucks in Game 2 of NBA Finals
July 8 (UPI) -- Behind 31 points from star guard Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Arizona, moving two wins away from their first championship ever.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
Conor McGregor: UFC 'knew I had stress fractures' before Dustin Poirier bout
Conor McGregor: UFC 'knew I had stress fractures' before Dustin Poirier bout
Louis Oosthuizen takes first-round lead at 2021 British Open
Louis Oosthuizen takes first-round lead at 2021 British Open

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/