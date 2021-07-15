Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal placed in COVID-19 protocol

July 15 (UPI) -- USA Basketball placed Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in its health and safety protocols for COVID-19, a move that could impact his availability for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today about Beal's placement in the protocols Wednesday. It is unknown if he tested positive for COVID-19 or is involved in contact tracing.

USA Basketball announced that a player from the USA Basketball Men's National Team was placed in the protocols, but did not name the player.

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich told reporters last week that three members of USA Select Team tested positive for COVID-19. The Select Team plays against the National Team at practices.

COVID-19 guidelines for Tokyo state that if athletes experience symptoms of COVID-19 in the 14 days before their arrival at the Summer Games, they should not travel to Japan and should inform a COVID-19 liaison officer and medical professional to determine the next steps.

Every Team USA athlete must submit two negative COVID-19 tests, from seperate days, within 96 hours of departure for Tokyo.

Beal scored 17 points in 30 minutes in Team USA's 108-80 win over Argentina in an Olympic exhibition game Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Team USA faces Australia at 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas. They battle Spain in their final exhibition game Sunday in Las Vegas. They face France in their first game of the Tokyo Olympics at 8 a.m. EDT July 25 in Saitama, Japan.