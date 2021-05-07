May 7 (UPI) -- Paul George scored a team-high 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers defense smothered the Los Angeles Lakers' undermanned offense for a 118-94 win Thursday night.

The Lakers shot just 38% from the floor in the 24-point setback at Staples Center. They played without injured starters LeBron James and Dennis Schroder. All-Star forward Anthony Davis started the game, but tweaked his ankle, sustained back spasms and was limited to nine minutes.

Advertisement

''Our intensity was great from the jump,'' George told reporters after the game. ''We got to the paint, made extra plays and defensively we were locked into the game plan.''

The Lakers have lost four of their last five games and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Clippers responded to last week's three-game losing streak with two-consecutive victories and rank third in the Western Conference.

"We are still optimistic," Davis told reporters, when asked about the Lakers' struggles. "We are still fighting. Our spirits are still high."

Davis hit a jump shot 1:34 into the game for a 2-0 lead, the Lakers' lone advantage of the night. The Clippers responded with a 10-2 run and never looked back.

The Clippers outscored the Lakers 29-20 in the first quarter and led 65-42 at halftime. George scored 12 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second quarter to help the Clippers maintain control.

The Lakers outscored the Clippers 29-27 in the third quarter. Montrezl Harrell poured in 14 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers could not overcome the large deficit.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 25 points in the loss. George added seven rebounds and five assists to his team-high point total. Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points, with eight rebounds and six assists for the Clippers.

The Clippers (45-22) next host the New York Knicks at 12:30 p.m. PDT Sunday at Staples Center. The Lakers (37-29) face the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Davis said he should be "good to go" against the Blazers.