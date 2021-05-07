Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L), shown Aug. 23, 2020, suffered a sprained ankle during a game against the Indiana Pacers on April 16. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell will be out at least one more week after having his right ankle re-evaluated Friday, the team announced.

The Jazz said in a statement that Mitchell "continues to make progress" toward a return and would be re-evaluated in one week.

Mitchell suffered a right ankle sprain during a game against the Indiana Pacers on April 16. He was injured when he jumped to deflect a long outlet pass and landed awkwardly, with his foot coming down underneath Pacers guard Edmond Sumner.

The 24-year-old Mitchell immediately grabbed his lower leg in pain and required help to get to the locker room. Subsequent imaging then revealed the sprained ankle.

"It's something you never want to see, especially when it's one of your teammates and leaders," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said last month. "When something like that happens, you always pause a little bit and then you have to refocus on the game."

Before his injury, Mitchell -- a two-time NBA All-Star selection -- was averaging career highs in points (26.4), assists (5.2) and rebounds (4.4) this season.

Since entering the league in 2017 as the No. 13 overall pick out of Louisville, Mitchell has averaged 23.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds over parts of four seasons.

The Jazz, who have a league-best 48-18 record this year, have gone 6-4 in Mitchell's absence entering Friday's game against the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.