New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (C), shown April 16, 2021, is out indefinitely because of a fractured left ring finger. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday that star forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely due to a fractured left ring finger, an injury executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said was "avoidable" if the NBA had better officiating.

Williamson underwent a CT scan Thursday that revealed the finger injury, according to the team. The Pelicans said a treatment plan and timetable for his return will be determined after further evaluation.

Griffin said Friday the Pelicans tried to tell the league that Williamson was going to suffer an injury due to how he was getting attacked by opposing teams under the rim.

"He's been absolutely mauled in the paint on a regular basis, to the point that other players have said to him, 'I'm going to keep doing this to you because they don't call it," Griffin said during a virtual news conference. "There's more violence encouraged in the paint against Zion Williamson than any player I've seen since [Shaquille O'Neal].

"It was egregious and horrific then, and the same is true now."

Griffin didn't specify when the finger injury occurred. Williamson appeared to injure himself while attempting to bring down a rebound in the Pelicans' win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Williamson, an All-Star selection this year, has averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 61 games this season.

Entering Friday, the Pelicans (30-36) were 2 1/2 games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. New Orleans is scheduled to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.