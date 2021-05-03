May 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony moved into 10th on the NBA's all-time scoring list Monday night, passing Basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes.

With 11:09 remaining in the second quarter against the Hawks in Atlanta, Anthony pulled up for a 3-pointer on the right wing. He sank the shot and drew a foul, then converted the ensuing free throw on the four-point play.

After his signature celebration of hitting the side of his head with three fingers, Anthony raised both arms in the air as an acknowledgement of the milestone.

It was Anthony's third 3-pointer in the first half, giving him 12 points. The 10-time NBA All-Star selection entered Monday's game against the Hawks just nine points behind Hayes' career total of 27,313 points.

"I think after it's done, whenever it happens, I think I'll be more in awe of it," Anthony told ESPN last week. "This is something I never, ever thought about. When you're young you look up at that list and you're like, 'Damn, so-and-so has that many points? I'll never be able to do that.' I'm more just in awe of it."

Moses Malone is next up on the league's scoring list at 27,409 career points, a number that is reachable this season if Anthony maintains his current offensive pace.

Anthony, who is in his 18th NBA season, entered Monday averaging 13.6 points per game as the Trail Blazers' sixth man.

The 36-year-old Anthony previously moved ahead of Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson and Hakeem Olajuwon in scoring this season.