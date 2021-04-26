April 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 37 points and set a NBA record for 3-pointers made in one month in a Golden State Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.

The Warriors sharpshooter made 7 of his 14 shots from downtown in the 117-113 victory Sunday at Chase Centers. His 85 treys through Sunday are three more than the previous record of 82 set by James Harden in November 2019.

"I've run out of ways to describe Steph's play so I'm just going to stop trying," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

The Kings scored six unanswered points to start the game and held a 39-32 lead at the end of the first quarter, despite Curry's 11 points in first 12 minutes.

Curry added another 12 points in the second quarter. He broke Harden's record with a 36-foot heave from downtown with 31 seconds left in the first half. Buddy Hield followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Kings a 65-63 lead at halftime.

Curry scored another 10 points in the third frame to help the Warriors take a 94-92 edge into the fourth quarter. The Kings held a 104-98 lead four minutes into the final frame, but the Warriors responded with a 9-3 run to tie the score at 107-107 with 3:18 remaining.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gave the Warriors their final lead with a floating jump shot with 1:42 remaining. Curry put the game away with three made free throws down the stretch.

Curry added seven rebounds and four assists to his game-high point total. Draymond Green totaled eight points, with 14 rebounds and 13 assists for the Warriors. Oubre scored 19 points off the Warriors bench.

Hield scored 25 points for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes scored 24 and 23 points, respectively, in the loss.

Curry is averaging a league-high 31.3 points per game this season. The two-time NBA MVP, who owns the record for most 3-pointers made in a single season, is averaging a career-high 5.2 made 3-pointers per game.

He is not on pace to break that record due to the NBA's shortened season (72 games), but would be on pace to set a new mark if it were a typical 82-game season.

The Warriors (31-30) host the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Chase Center. The Kings (24-36) host the Mavericks at 10 p.m. EDT Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.