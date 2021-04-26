April 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers signed veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season, the team announced Monday.

Cousins' second 10-day contract expired Sunday. He signed his first 10-day contract with the club April 5.

The 30-year-old Cousins has averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game for the Clippers this season. He averaged 9.3 points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes in each of the team's last three wins.

Cousins started the season with the Houston Rockets, who released him in late February after only 25 games. He had averages of 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the team.

Shortly later, the six-time All-Star selection latched on with the Clippers. He has appeared in eight games for Los Angeles.

Officially official. @boogiecousins is signed for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/FbADE1csOe— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 26, 2021

Cousins, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of the University of Kentucky, has averaged 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over 11 NBA seasons. He also has played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors in his career.

The Clippers played the Pelicans on Monday night in New Orleans.