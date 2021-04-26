Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1), shown Feb. 15, 2021, has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which typically has a recovery time of about three weeks. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets veteran point guard John Wall is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season because of a right hamstring injury.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone made the announcement in a statement released Monday on social media. Stone said the diagnosis was made by Dr. Steven Flores after an MRI.

League sources told ESPN that Wall has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which typically carries a recovery time of about three weeks. With the Rockets already eliminated from postseason contention, the club doesn't want to rush Wall back.

Wall has averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games this season for the Rockets, who have the league's worst record at 15-46.

The 30-year-old Wall missed the previous season and a half because of heel and Achilles tendon injuries. He also missed multiple games this season due to swelling in his left knee, an issue that ESPN said could require off-season surgery.

The Rockets acquired Wall -- a five-time All-Star selection -- and a future protected first-round pick for fellow All-Star guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards before the beginning of training camp.

Wall, who has averaged 19.1 points and 9.1 assists over 613 career games with the Wizards and Rockets, is owed $91.7 million on his maximum contract over the next two seasons.