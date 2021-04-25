April 25 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford is expected to miss multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19, beginning with Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Orlando Sentinel that Clifford first tested positive after Thursday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. He had two negative tests Friday before a second positive result came back Saturday morning. Subsequent tests confirmed Clifford has the virus.

Due to the positive results, Clifford will be forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols for the immediate future.

Clifford, who has received both doses of the Moderna vaccination shot, has been asymptomatic. He got the second shot Thursday.

The 59-year-old Clifford isn't considered fully vaccinated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, as two weeks haven't passed since his second and final dose.

"I feel fine," Clifford said Saturday. "I have no temperature. I feel 100%."

Magic assistant coach Tyrone Corbin replaced Clifford on the bench for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers. Corbin is expected to fill in for Clifford until he returns.

Entering Sunday, the Magic had an 18-41 record and sat near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.