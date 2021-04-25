April 25 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady needed to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a gruesome right ankle injury during Sunday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Magic said in a statement that Cannady sustained an open fracture of his right ankle, which required immediate surgery.

Cannady's injury occurred with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter against the Pacers. The two-year G League veteran landed awkwardly after contesting a shot attempt by Edmond Sumner.

Magic center Mo Bamba removed his jersey and placed it on Cannady's lower leg to prevent the rookie from seeing his horrific injury. Medical personnel then rushed over and placed Cannady's right ankle in a cast.

Cannady, who is currently signed on a two-way contract, was eventually stretchered off the floor and received a large round of applause from the crowd.

The 24-year-old Cannady appeared in seven games for the Magic this season prior to Sunday's contest. He averaged 4.9 points and 0.7 rebounds over the first seven games of his NBA career.

Cannady, who went undrafted in 2019 out of Princeton University, is best known for his stellar play in the G League. He was named NBA G League Finals MVP in the 2021 season for the Lakeland Magic.