April 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young will miss at least the next two games after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 lateral left ankle sprain, the team said.

The Hawks announced Young's diagnosis in a statement released Thursday. According to ESPN, he is expected to return once the swelling and discomfort are gone.

Young was injured in the third quarter of Wednesday night's 137-127 overtime loss to the New York Knicks when he went up for a floater and appeared to land on the back of Knicks big man Norvel Pelle's foot.

The 22-year-old Young immediately collapsed to the floor and grabbed at his lower left leg. He needed to be helped off the court by teammates, though he was able to put a little weight on the foot while making his way to the locker room.

Shortly later, the Hawks said Young suffered a left ankle sprain and ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. He had 20 points, 14 assists and four steals before his departure.

Young, an NBA All-Star selection in 2020, recently missed two games because of a left calf injury, but he has otherwise remained healthy throughout the season.

In 54 games this season, Young has averaged 25.3 points, 9.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks, who entered Thursday as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.