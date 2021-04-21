April 21 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to return from a nine-week absence Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis said he will make his return to the Lakers' starting lineup if his right leg feels well enough in Wednesday's practice. He was out for an extended period because of a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg.

The 28-year-old Davis noted that he now feels "100% healthy" from the right leg injury. On Wednesday, he detailed the scary moments after the injury occurred.

"I never tore an Achilles, but I kind of felt like sharp pain, like it was ripping, which I had never felt before," Davis told reporters. "... So I knew it was something serious. It wasn't as serious as it could have been, but it was still a pretty significant injury.

Before undergoing an MRI, which revealed the calf strain and confirmed the tendinosis he was already dealing with, Davis feared his season was over.

"I did think that I had probably partially torn it," he said. "I was definitely afraid."

Davis' playing time will be limited for the first two games in which he plays, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. The minutes restriction will be gradually lifted from there, Vogel said, in consultation with Davis and the team's medical staff.

The Lakers have posted a 14-16 record since Davis was injured Feb. 14. Los Angeles currently is 2 1/2 games back of the fourth-place Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

In 23 games this season, Davis -- an eight-time NBA All-Star selection -- has averaged 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.