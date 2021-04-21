April 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young was forced to exit Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks because of a left ankle injury.

Young was injured in the third quarter when he went up for a floater and appeared to land on the back of Knicks big man Norvel Pelle's foot. He immediately collapsed to the floor and grabbed at his lower left leg.

The 22-year-old Young needed to be helped off the court by teammates, though he was able to put a little weight on the foot while making his way to the locker room.

Trae Young had to be helped off the floor after suffering an apparent ankle/lower leg injury. pic.twitter.com/WAN8nocJ3j— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 22, 2021

Shortly later, the Hawks said in a statement that Young suffered a left ankle sprain and ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup. He had 20 points, 14 assists and four steals before his departure.

Young, an NBA All-Star selection in 2020, recently missed two games because of a left calf injury, but has otherwise remained healthy throughout the season. Entering Wednesday, he was averaging 25.4 points and 9.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign.