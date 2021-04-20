April 20 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry continued his hot streak with 49 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.

Curry made 10 of 17 3-point attempts in the 107-96 win Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. He has scored at least 40 points in four of his last five games and leads the NBA with 31.4 points per game.

"I'm having a blast out there playing basketball and it's obviously working," Curry told reporters.

The 76ers jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game. Curry scored 11 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Warriors tie the game at 24-24 through the first quarter. The Warriors and 76ers each scored 31 points in the second quarter and were tied 55-55 at halftime.

The Warriors ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run and led 75-70 at the start of the fourth quarter. The 76ers then battled back and took a narrow lead midway through the final frame, but Curry got hot to finish the game.

The Warriors sharpshooter scored 20 points and made all five of his 3-pointers in the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Damion Lee had 12 points off the Warriors bench.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid scored 28 points and had 13 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Seth Curry scored 15 points for the 76ers.

"It's just utter amazement at this guy's skill level, heart, mind and focus," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Stephen Curry. "It's just amazing to watch."

The 76ers (39-18) host the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Philadelphia. The Warriors (29-29) face the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.