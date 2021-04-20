April 20 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets signed veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Rivers started the 2020-21 season as a member of the New York Knicks, but he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a three-team deal near the trade deadline. The Thunder then waived him.

Rivers brings size and outside scoring to the Nuggets' backcourt, along with postseason experience. He appeared in 45 total playoff games between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

He is eligible for the Nuggets' playoff roster because he wasn't on an NBA roster after April 9.

Rivers, who is expected to be available Wednesday, figures to enter the Nuggets' guard rotation immediately due to multiple injuries. Star point guard Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, and Monte Morris is now battling a hamstring injury that could sideline him for an extended period.

Rivers enters a point guard rotation that currently includes Facundo Campazzo, P.J. Dozier and Shaquille Harrison.

In 21 games with the Knicks this season, Rivers averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists.

The Nuggets will be the sixth team that Rivers has played for. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 draft also has suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Clippers, Rockets and Knicks.