April 20 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden will be out indefinitely after experiencing a setback in his hamstring rehabilitation.

"Back to square one," Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday. "We'll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can, and who knows when that will be. We'll support James and our performance team in getting him back in as best condition as possible.

Advertisement

"And hopefully that comes sooner than later, but there's no guarantee."

Harden suffered the setback Monday during an on-court rehab session, according to the team, and he underwent an MRI on Tuesday. Nash said the nine-time NBA All-Star selection didn't fall or do a specific move that caused him discomfort.

"He just felt it," Nash said. "He didn't fall or stumble or anything out of the ordinary. He just felt something maybe in the ballpark of a strain. Then the scan revealed he did suffer a setback. So not much more to it other than just disappointment and that we have to rebuild and get him going again."

The 31-year-old Harden has missed the Nets' last six games because of a hamstring strain. He last played on April 5 against the New York Knicks.

Harden had been battling hamstring tightness before aggravating the issue against the Knicks.

"He'll be back when he's back," Nash said. "That may not be until the playoffs. It may be sooner. I don't know."

Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, is averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 assists and eight rebounds per game this season.