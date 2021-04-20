April 20 (UPI) -- Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points to pace the Utah Jazz to a wire-to-wire win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle between depleted rosters in Los Angeles.

Jazz guard Joe Ingles made five 3-pointers and chipped in 21 points in the 111-97 win Monday at Staples Center. The Jazz shot 57.3% from the field and the Lakers scored just 42 points in the first half.

The Lakers played without injured All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Jazz played without injured All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 24 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Jazz forward Royce O'Neale made a 3-pointer 38 seconds into the first quarter for the first points of the game. The Jazz started the game on an 8-0 run and never looked back. They led 29-23 through the first 12 minutes and 52-42 at halftime.

The Jazz led 85-65 at the end of the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 25 points in the fourth frame. The Lakers outscored the Jazz 32-26 over the final 12 minutes, but couldn't overcome the large deficit.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points in the win. Mike Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert chipped in 14 points apiece for the Jazz.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had 17 points in the loss. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schroder scored 15 points apiece for the Lakers.

The Jazz (43-15) battle the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston. The Lakers (35-23) face the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.