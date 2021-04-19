Antron Pippen, who had participated in the Atlanta Pro-Am Basketball League in January, died Sunday, his father Scottie Pippen announced. Photo by Gaiter Sports/Instagram

April 19 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen announced Monday on social media that his oldest son, Antron, died Sunday. He was 33.

Pippen did not say the cause of death in the Instagram and Twitter posts.

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen wrote in the posts. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though. Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Antron played basketball at South Georgia Technical College, Texas A&M International University and in the World Basketball Association. He was one of Pippen's seven children.

Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr. is a sophomore at Vanderbilt. He declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on April 10.

The elder Pippen played in the NBA from 1987 through 2003. The seven-time All-Star and six-time NBA Finals champion was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.