Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (L) is in his first season with the Houston Rockets. He has averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 51 games this year. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault Sunday night, the team said.

In a statement released Monday, the Rockets said Brown "had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants."

Advertisement

The team said Brown suffered facial lacerations, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Rockets are currently in Miami for a Monday night game against the Heat. Brown traveled with the team, but he was previously ruled out for the contest because of a knee injury.

"I have spoken to him, and he's feeling better," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters before the game. "Thankfully, he's going to be OK."

The 26-year-old Brown is in his first season with the Rockets. He has averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over 51 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Before arriving in Houston, Brown spent the previous three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in Milwaukee.

Brown, who was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Southern Methodist University, was thrust into the national spotlight when he accused Milwaukee police officers of targeting him outside a store in January 2018. He alleged that the officers used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black.

Officers used a stun gun on Brown when he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets during an encounter stemming from a parking violation.

Brown sued the city of Milwaukee in June 2018 after body camera footage was released showing an officer stepping on his ankle during the arrest while others mocked his civil rights complaint.

Brown reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee in November.