April 19 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star rookie LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activities after a CT scan on his fractured right wrist revealed that it has healed, the team said.

The Hornets said in a statement Monday that Ball underwent further evaluation on the wrist by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. His cast was removed and the scans confirmed his wrist was healed.

Charlotte didn't provide a timeline for Ball's return to game action. According to ESPN, there is optimism he could be able to return to the Hornets' lineup in 7-10 days.

Ball suffered the wrist injury on a fall during the Hornets' March 20 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had surgery to repair the ailment three days later.

Prior to the injury, Ball -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- was considered the front-runner for the league's Rookie of the Year award. The 19-year-old point guard has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds this season.

The Hornets have a 28-28 record this season and entered Monday night at eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Charlotte is scheduled to play the Knicks on Tuesday night in New York.