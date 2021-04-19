April 19 (UPI) -- Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs is entering the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced Monday.
The 19-year-old Suggs, who is considered one of the best prospects available in the upcoming draft class, made the announcement on ESPN's The Jump from his Minneapolis home.
"I'm super excited," Suggs said during the broadcast. "I can't wait to take this next step in my journey. This has been something I have dreamed about since I've been a little kid. To be here now is surreal and I'm ready to get going."
The freshman phenom led Gonzaga to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the national championship game this year. Suggs had a historic performance in the Zags' Final Four win over UCLA, which included his 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to send the Bulldogs to the NCAA men's final.
The Bulldogs eventually lost to Baylor in the national title game. Suggs recorded 22 points and three assists in that loss.
Suggs is expected to be among the top three picks in the June draft along with Oklahoma State forward Cade Cunningham and USC big man Evan Mobley.
In 30 games this past season, Suggs averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. He was voted a consensus second-team All-American.