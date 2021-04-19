April 19 (UPI) -- Six Los Angeles Clippers players scored at least 13 points and the team totaled 31 assists in a 19-point blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers trailed for just 1:54 in the 124-105 win Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. All-Star guard Paul George had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kawhi Leonard chipped in 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Clippers.

"We've bought into team basketball," George told reporters. "We know where we are trying to get to and in order to get there we will need everybody.

"The more everybody is involved, the better we will be in the long run."

Anthony Edwards gave the Timberwolves an initial lead with a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the game. The Clippers then took the lead on a Leonard 3-pointer 1:54 into the first quarter and never looked back.

The Clippers outscored the Timberwolves 43-27 in the second quarter and led 72-53 at halftime. They then pushed the lead to 38 points in the third quarter and led 104-69 at the start of the final frame. The Timberwolves outscored the Clippers 36-20 over the final 12 minutes, but had no chance to close the deficit.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 19 points and had six rebounds in the victory. Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard scored 13 points apiece for the Clippers.

Edwards placed the Timberwolves with 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points in the loss.

The Clippers (40-19) battle the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The Timberwolves (15-43) face the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.