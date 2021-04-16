April 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers cleared Anthony Davis for full-contact practice and the All-Star forward is expected to return to play in games soon, coach Frank Vogel said.

Vogel commented on Davis' status in his pregame news conference Thursday in Los Angeles. The Boston Celtics went on to beat the Lakers 121-113 at Staples Center.

Advertisement

"Good news, [Davis] was evaluated again and has been cleared for full, on-court activity and practice and anything we want to do with him to begin his real ramp-up and return to play," Vogel told reporters.

Davis hasn't played since Feb. 14. He has missed the Lakers' last 28 games due to a foot injury.

Vogel said Davis is "unlikely" to play in either of the Lakers' next two games against the Utah Jazz on Saturday and Monday in Los Angeles, but also said it's "not out of the question."

The Lakers follow the Jazz games with two games against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and April 24 in Dallas. Vogel said Davis will be limited to about 15 minutes per game as part of his initial return.

"He is eager to get back out" and play, Vogel said. "He is tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again. He is eager to get to work in real practice in the next few days and get back to work.

RELATED Michael Jordan to present Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame induction ceremony

"Obviously, that's going to give our group a big lift."

Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and three blocks per game this season. Fellow Lakers star LeBron James has missed the team's last 14 games due to an ankle sprain. James is expected to return in about two weeks.

The Lakers (34-22) host the Jazz at 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Staples Center.