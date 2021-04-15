April 15 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced Thursday.

As a result, LaVine will miss Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to the team. The Bulls also called off practice Thursday because of health and safety protocol concerns.

League sources told ESPN and the Chicago Sun-Times that LaVine is expected to miss multiple games after entering the league's COVID-19 protocols. The team hopes that LaVine will be out for only a few days, but the Bulls are scheduled to play five games in the next seven days.

Chicago's postseason hopes have taken a hit lately, as the Bulls have dropped four consecutive games to slip to 22-32 this season. The Bulls are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and hold the final spot in the play-in tournament with 18 games left in the regular season.

LaVine was named to his first All-Star Game this season. The 26-year-old guard is averaging career highs in points (27.5), assists (5.1) and rebounds (5.1) in the 2020-21 campaign.