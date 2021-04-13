Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) suffered the knee injury during Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Murray will miss the remainder of the season due to the knee injury, according to The Athletic and the Denver Post. According to the outlets, his recovery is expected to take anywhere from 9 to 12 months.

Murray suffered the non-contact injury during the Nuggets' 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. He collapsed to the floor in pain and immediately grabbed at his left knee after attempting to split two Warriors defenders on a drive to the basket with under a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone walked onto the court to check on Murray following the injury and quickly signaled for more medical attention.

The Nuggets' training staff brought out a wheelchair, but Murray declined to use it and hobbled off the court with the help of two staff members. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

"He just came back," Malone said after Tuesday's loss to the Warriors. "He was gone for four days. His knee's been bothering him.

"He took those four games to try to get right. First game back, obviously. It's just an awful feeling."

The 24-year-old Murray, who has been sidelined by injuries this season, averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds per game in the 2020-21 campaign.

Murray enjoyed a breakout postseason last year, averaging 26.5 points and 6.6 assists in 19 playoff games in the NBA bubble.