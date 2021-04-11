April 11 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman could miss the rest of the 2020-21 NBA season because of a significant knee injury.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Sunday that Wiseman is believed to have suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. According to the outlets, the Warriors fear the knee injury could sideline the first-year big man for the remainder of the season.

Wiseman, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, underwent an MRI on Sunday, according to the team. Warriors officials said the results of the imaging are undergoing further evaluation.

The 20-year-old Wiseman sustained the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Houston Rockets. He attempted to throw down a one-handed dunk and landed awkwardly after Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. blocked him.

James Wiseman has left the floor after taking this hard fall pic.twitter.com/Xfcj51dbI2— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2021

In 39 games (27 starts) this season, Wiseman has averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. He missed three weeks earlier in the season due to a wrist injury.