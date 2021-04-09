April 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers starting point guard Patrick Beverley underwent surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand, the team announced Friday.

The Clippers announced that Beverley had the procedure done Friday morning. The team noted that there is "no immediate timetable" for his return, and he will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

"It is just tough, because Pat is such a hard worker and did all the right things to come back to play and get back to action," Lue said. "For this to happen in his second game back is tough to see. We are going to hold the fort down until he comes back.

"... He is a warrior and he will be back as soon as he can."

Beverley suffered the hand injury while attempting to grab a rebound during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 113-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. He was later ejected from the game for a hard foul on Suns guard Chris Paul.

The 32-year-old Beverley was playing in his second game after returning from a knee injury, which sidelined him for 12 games. He also missed eight games earlier in the season due to a knee issue.

In 31 games this season, Beverley has averaged eight points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 23.4 minutes per game.