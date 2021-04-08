April 8 (UPI) -- The NBA has suspended Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and DeAndre' Bembry and the Los Angeles Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker for one game each following an on-court altercation between the teams earlier this week.

VanVleet, Bembry and Horton-Tucker were issued the one-game suspensions for leaving the bench area during the scuffle, which took place during the Lakers' 110-101 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

The NBA also announced that Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby and Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell were fined for their roles in the dispute. Anunoby was handed a $30,000 fine, while Harrell was docked $20,000.

Anunoby and Harrell were ejected with under three minutes left in the first quarter of Tuesday's game after Lakers guard Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby on a layup attempt. Multiple players, including Harrell, were involved in the skirmish after Schroder and Anunoby got tangled up.

The NBA fined Anunoby for "initiating the incident by grabbing Schroder by the leg and recklessly flipping him to the ground" after Schroder's initial foul.

Harrell was fined for "aggressively entering the altercation and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr."

Bembry and Horton-Tucker served their respective suspensions Thursday night. VanVleet, who has missed the past two games due to injury, will serve his one-game ban when he returns.