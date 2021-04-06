April 6 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden will miss at least 10 days because of a right hamstring strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Harden played only four minutes before being ruled out of Monday's win over the New York Knicks. He had missed the Nets' previous two games due to the hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Harden, who is one of the front-runners for the NBA's MVP award, is averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 assists and eight rebounds this season.

MEDICAL UPDATE: James Harden underwent an MRI earlier today which revealed a right hamstring strain. Harden will continue to rehab the hamstring and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days. pic.twitter.com/Up1TXYaahQ— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team listed him as probable for the matchup versus New Orleans.

Durant has missed the last 23 games after suffering a right hamstring strain Feb. 13. He has appeared in just seven games alongside fellow Brooklyn stars Kyrie Irving and Harden.

Since then, the Nets have added veteran big men Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge to their roster.

Durant has played in only 19 of the Nets' 51 games this season. He was placed in the league's health and safety protocols twice after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss a total of two weeks.

The 11-time All-Star selection has averaged 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.