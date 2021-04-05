April 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers have signed four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, the team announced Monday.

Cousins, who cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, provides the Clippers with much-needed depth at center.

The Clippers have been without veteran big man Serge Ibaka for the past 11 games. Ivica Zubac has started at center in place of Ibaka, who has been out because of a back injury.

The 30-year-old Cousins is attempting to revitalize his career after a string of major injuries in recent years. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games with the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

The Rockets, however, waived him in late February. Prior to his release, Cousins was reportedly unhappy with his backup role behind Christian Wood.

Cousins has bounced around the league over the past few seasons since rupturing his Achilles tendon during the 2017-18 season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed with the Golden State Warriors, but he tore his quadriceps muscle in the 2018-19 campaign.

Cousins then joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2019-20 season but tore his ACL before playing for the team.

In 590 career games with the Sacramento Kings, Pelicans, Warriors and Rockets, Cousins has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds.