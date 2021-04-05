April 5 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers end a two-game skid and crush the rival Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. also scored a game-high 22 points in the 104-86 victory Sunday at Staples Center.

The Lakers, who remain without injured All-Star starters LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond, never led and trailed by as many as 24 points in the blowout.

The Clippers started the game with a 13-2 run and never looked back. Morris scored 11 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Clippers take a 27-20 lead into the second quarter. The Clippers outscored the Lakers 26-20 in the quarter and held a 53-38 lead at halftime.

The Clippers then outscored the Lakers 24-17 in the third quarter. The Lakers outscored the Clippers 31-27 over the final 12 minutes, but couldn't close the large deficit.

Leonard made eight of 15 shots and also had two steals in the victory. Clippers guard Paul George had 16 points and seven rebounds. Luke Kennard scored 15 points off the Clippers bench. Rajon Rondo, who made his Clippers debut Sunday, had two points, three assists and two steals in 12:36 off action.

Montrezl Harrell paced the Lakers with 19 points off the bench. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in 16 points off the Lakers bench. Lakers center Marc Gasol had 11 points in the loss.

The Lakers (31-19) face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Clippers (33-18) host the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Staples Center.